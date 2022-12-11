LFS Asset Management Buys New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $346.75 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.79. The company has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

