Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) & Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Critical Comparison

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) and Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonendo and Lancer Orthodontics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonendo presently has a consensus target price of $5.46, suggesting a potential upside of 104.59%. Given Sonendo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sonendo is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

56.8% of Sonendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sonendo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sonendo and Lancer Orthodontics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo -152.37% -90.21% -53.82% Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonendo and Lancer Orthodontics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo $33.20 million 4.00 -$48.50 million ($2.35) -1.14 Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lancer Orthodontics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonendo.

Risk and Volatility

Sonendo has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonendo beats Lancer Orthodontics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The company also offers SoundSeal, a material used to build and create a sealing platform on the top of the crown; and Sonendo-branded liquid solution of EDTA that is used to help debride and disinfect the root canal system. In addition, it provides The Digital Office, a practice management software to enable an integrated digital office for dental practitioners. The company was formerly known as Dentatek Corporation and changed its name to Sonendo, Inc. in March 2011. Sonendo, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

About Lancer Orthodontics

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

