Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 5.0% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PayPal by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

