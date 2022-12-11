Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,362 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises 10.9% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CoStar Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 186,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in CoStar Group by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 137.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSGP opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

