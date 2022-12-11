Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,362 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises 10.9% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CoStar Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 186,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in CoStar Group by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 137.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
CoStar Group Stock Performance
Shares of CSGP opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CoStar Group Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.