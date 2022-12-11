Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $56.11 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00003358 BTC on exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $56.11 million and $170,806.99 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 97,487,057 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.57090121 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $74,503.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

