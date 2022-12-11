K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €26.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.32) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %

SDF stock opened at €19.60 ($20.63) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €14.62 ($15.38) and a 1-year high of €36.45 ($38.37). The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.47.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.