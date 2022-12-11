KonPay (KON) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KonPay (KON) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One KonPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $566,690.96 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

