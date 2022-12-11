Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given a C$1.69 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$1.69 price objective on Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Kidoz Price Performance
KIDZ opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Kidoz has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$0.70.
About Kidoz
