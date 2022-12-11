KeyCorp Trims Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Target Price to $240.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $314.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.47.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $214.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $205.76 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,381,000 after buying an additional 83,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,432 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.