KeyCorp Cuts Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $37.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VNOM. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.56.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,134,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,857,848.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 999,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.