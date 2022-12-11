Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. State Street Corp bought a new position in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

