Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $308.68 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00005205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $308.68 million and approximately $44.94 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00078303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00057268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025600 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 345,682,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,677,782 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

