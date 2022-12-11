JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Price Target to €28.00

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($27.37) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRRVY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €24.00 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($31.58) to €29.60 ($31.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.32.

Ferrovial stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

