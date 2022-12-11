John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDGJF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of John Wood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 262 ($3.19) to GBX 237 ($2.89) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 165 ($2.01) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.00.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.