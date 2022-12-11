Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 18% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $42.73 million and approximately $74,573.23 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010808 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00047984 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020977 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00240531 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02550748 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $70,752.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.