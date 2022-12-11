Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,300 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.43) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.16) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a GBX 5,430 ($66.21) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($40.85) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,166 ($50.80).

Diageo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,743 ($45.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.10 billion and a PE ratio of 2,673.57. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($50.12). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,689.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,706.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,622 ($44.17) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.16 ($10,069.70). Insiders purchased 673 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,347 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

