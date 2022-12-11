JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 815 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,120,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,045,000 after acquiring an additional 64,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

