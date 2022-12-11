JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,130 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.528 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

