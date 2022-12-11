JCIC Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of T opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.