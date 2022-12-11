JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $7.77 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,075.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,106.3% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 308,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,278,000 after buying an additional 59,359 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day moving average is $180.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.