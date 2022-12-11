JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,069 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 2.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

