JCIC Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,368,654,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in SEA by 199.8% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 20.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $267,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Down 0.7 %

SE stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.57. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $256.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SEA

Several research firms have commented on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.