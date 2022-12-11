Jane Street Group LLC Takes $893.09 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,175,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,093,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Jane Street Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.09.

