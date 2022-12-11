Jane Street Group LLC Has $238.40 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,706,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,704,260 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.13% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $238,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $29.07 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

