Jane Street Group LLC Buys 3,354,645 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,801,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,354,645 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.75% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $162,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42,341.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,171 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,207,000 after buying an additional 3,146,220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26,331.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,907,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,571,000 after buying an additional 2,896,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,552,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,643,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $28.95 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

