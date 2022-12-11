Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Price Target Raised to €6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from €5.80 ($6.11) to €6.00 ($6.32) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Italgas from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Italgas alerts:

Italgas Stock Performance

Shares of ITGGF stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. Italgas has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.