iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.73% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $188,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $216.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

