IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.24. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IRIDEX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 26.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

