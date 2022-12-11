IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.24. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.68.
Institutional Trading of IRIDEX
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.