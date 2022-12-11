iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut their target price on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura cut their target price on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.99.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 212.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 206.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

