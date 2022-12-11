iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut their target price on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura cut their target price on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.99.
iQIYI Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.83.
iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
