Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Findlay Park Partners LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,382 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 6.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.67% of Intuit worth $728,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.1% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $399.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $684.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.52 and a 200 day moving average of $412.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

