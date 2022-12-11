International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,512,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,479,000 after purchasing an additional 135,895 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 337,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,958,000 after buying an additional 48,509 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,805,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $361.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

