International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,219 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Prospect Capital worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,933,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,574,000 after buying an additional 741,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 93,874 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 560,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.60 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

