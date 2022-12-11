International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 204 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

GLD stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average of $162.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.