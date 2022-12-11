International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVE opened at $147.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.