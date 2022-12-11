International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

