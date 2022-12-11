International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

