International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 179,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.02% of iShares Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.49. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.