InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) PT Lowered to GBX 5,500 at Jefferies Financial Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.16) to GBX 5,500 ($67.06) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.26) to GBX 4,200 ($51.21) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,395.83.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 3.9 %
IHG traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $62.22. 153,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,216. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.14.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
