Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.7 %

IPAR stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.83. 86,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,575. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.67.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 101.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 79.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.