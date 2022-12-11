Insider Selling: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Director Sells 8,063 Shares of Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) Director Adam Kelley Szweras sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$12,175.13.

Shares of ACB remained flat at C$1.51 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,809. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$50.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.15 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.10 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

