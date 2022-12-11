IndiGG Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 131% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 176.9% higher against the dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $884,034.68 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

