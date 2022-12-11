IndiGG Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 156.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 237.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $1.67 million worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

