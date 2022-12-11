IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC downgraded IMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded IMI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

IMI Stock Performance

IMIAY opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. IMI has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

