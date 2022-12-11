iExec RLC One Day Volume Tops $6.39 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00006413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 2% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $89.19 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020979 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00240242 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003683 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.10086463 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $15,713,034.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

