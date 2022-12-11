Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $579.00.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $13.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $533.42. 1,068,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,728. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $529.35 and a 200 day moving average of $494.05. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Humana

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $421,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

