Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HUM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $579.00.
Humana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $13.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $533.42. 1,068,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,728. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $529.35 and a 200 day moving average of $494.05. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.
Insider Transactions at Humana
In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $421,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. StockNews.com
raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $579.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
