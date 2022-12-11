Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Shares Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,836,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III comprises about 0.5% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 3.78% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $27,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIII. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 9.4% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $489,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HIII opened at $10.08 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

