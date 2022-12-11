Horizen Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.33 or 0.00060142 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $135.64 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00267229 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00086700 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002938 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,135,275 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

