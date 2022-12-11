Hop Protocol Price Reaches $0.0877 on Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $88,115.85 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $945.35 or 0.05509105 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00506984 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.09 or 0.30303937 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.