Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $149.65 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $149.65 million and approximately $303,651.85 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.10 or 0.00023878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010780 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020987 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00240000 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003687 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11061705 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $260,713.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

