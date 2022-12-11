Helium (HNT) Price Hits $2.14 on Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $288.33 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00012492 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Helium has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002062 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009519 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05436027 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00507150 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,780,682 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
